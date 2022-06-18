| 15.1°C Dublin

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

The US President declared he was ‘good’ after the incident.

President Joe Biden is helped to his feet after falling (AP) Expand

President Joe Biden is helped to his feet after falling (AP)

By Aamer Madhani, AP

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall as he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in the state of Delaware.

He told reporters he was not hurt, insisting “I’m good”, as US Secret Service agents quickly helped him up.

Mr Biden recovers after taking a tumble in his home state of Delaware (AP) Expand

Mr Biden recovers after taking a tumble in his home state of Delaware (AP)

The American leader explained that he got his foot caught in the toe cages on the pedals.

Mr Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning’s cycling when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

The US leader, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

Mr Biden shortly before he took a tumble (AP) Expand

Mr Biden shortly before he took a tumble (AP)

He quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

