Monday 29 April 2019

Joe Biden accuses President Trump of abusing powers

He told hundreds of cheering supporters and union activists in Pittsburgh that the US can thrive through increased economic unity.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Keith Srakocic/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Joe Biden has used his first public rally as a presidential candidate to accuse Donald Trump of abusing the power of the presidency.

The former vice president said on Monday that President Trump only represents his political base while ignoring the rest of the nation.

He told hundreds of cheering supporters and union activists in Pittsburgh that the US can thrive through increased economic unity, saying: “We can do all of this without punishing anybody.”

Mr Biden offered relatively few new themes, instead touching on many of the same promises he made while campaigning for other Democrats around the country in recent months.

People applaud as Joe Biden speaks during a rally (Gene J Puskar/AP)

But he was unequivocal in his support for unions, saying bolstering them will help Democrats win key battleground states like Pennsylvania in 2020.

