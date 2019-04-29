Joe Biden accuses President Trump of abusing powers

Joe Biden has used his first public rally as a presidential candidate to accuse Donald Trump of abusing the power of the presidency.

The former vice president said on Monday that President Trump only represents his political base while ignoring the rest of the nation.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

He told hundreds of cheering supporters and union activists in Pittsburgh that the US can thrive through increased economic unity, saying: “We can do all of this without punishing anybody.”

Mr Biden offered relatively few new themes, instead touching on many of the same promises he made while campaigning for other Democrats around the country in recent months.

People applaud as Joe Biden speaks during a rally (Gene J Puskar/AP)

But he was unequivocal in his support for unions, saying bolstering them will help Democrats win key battleground states like Pennsylvania in 2020.

