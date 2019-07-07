Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary.

The Carters are approaching George HW Bush and Barbara Bush as the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

They married on July 7 1946 in a Methodist church in their home town of Plains, Georgia, when he was 21 and she was 18.

Mr and Mrs Bush wed on January 6 1945.

They had been married 73 years and 111 days when Mrs Bush died in April 2018.

The Carters have three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Mr Carter, a Democrat, was president from 1977 to 1981. He is 94.

Press Association