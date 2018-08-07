Jim Carrey: Trump cartoons are response to nightmare

Jim Carrey says his cartoons ridiculing the Trump administration are a civilised response to what he calls an unfolding nightmare.

Jim Carrey says his cartoons ridiculing the Trump administration are a civilised response to what he calls an unfolding nightmare.

The actor told a TV critics’ meeting that his sketches may veer into crassness but are a creative way to express his political opposition.

Sorry, family farmers. You picked the wrong guy to protect you. https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/gBqU8MIuf7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 30, 2018

He stars in the new series Kidding, on US television network Showtime, about a children’s TV host hit by a family tragedy, which debuts on September 9.

Those who have been given the Carrey cartoon treatment include President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey’s sketch of Sanders was blasted as sexist and bigoted by her father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.

Some critics called it ugly, but Carrey says he did not use the word and drew Sanders’ essence.

Press Association