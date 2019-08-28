Jetcar racer Jessi Combs dies in desert crash during speed record bid

Jetcar racer Jessi Combs has died in a desert crash while trying to break a speed record.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday in Oregon’s Alvord Desert.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brian Needham said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to Car And Driver, the 36-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the “fastest woman on four wheels” and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393mph (632kph).

The Long Beach, California, resident said on Instagram on Sunday that she wanted to break 512mph (823kph).

She wrote: “People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.”

Combs also appeared on TV shows including Discovery’s Mythbusters.

