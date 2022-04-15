Jesus Christ ‘bled to death after dislocating his shoulder while he carried cross’, says doctor-turned-priest

The Shroud of Turin has been preserved in an Italian cathedral since 1578. Photo: Antonio Calanni

Jesus Christ died of fatal bleeding caused by a dislocated shoulder from carrying the cross, a doctor-turned-priest has claimed.

The Bible tells how Jesus fell while carrying the cross to Calvary for his own crucifixion in ancient Jerusalem.

It also recounts how a Roman soldier pierced Jesus’s side with a spear, causing “blood and water” to spurt out.

Fr Patrick Pullicino, a former consultant neurologist, analysed work carried out by experts on the Shroud of Turin and has now put forward the theory that Jesus died from internal bleeding.

The shroud, which has been preserved since 1578 in the royal chapel of the cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy, has long been the subject of speculation regarding its authenticity. In the 1980s, it was tested using radio-carbon methods, which concluded it was probably a medieval relic.

However, more recent studies argue that the linen sheet dates from the time of Christ.

Fr Pullicino, who became a priest after retiring from the medical profession, recognised that the image on the shroud depicts a man with a dislocated shoulder and noticed it was pulled so far out of its socket that the right hand stretches four inches lower than the left.

Writing in the Catholic Medical Quarterly, he said: “Because of this right arm stretching, the right subclavian/axillary artery was also subjected to stretch, as it was one of the only remaining intact structures connecting the body and the right arm.

“Transferring of body weight to the arms in inspiration is likely to have caused further stretching of the right subclavian artery. Transferring weight to the legs in exhalation would reverse this stretch.

“This would cause the stretched subclavian artery to move across the rib surface with each breath and its underside would be subject to friction. This paper postulates that over the course of three hours, the subclavian artery became abraded, injured and its wall attenuated until finally the artery ruptured and profuse bleeding ensued.”

This new theory, he argues, explains why blood poured out of Jesus when he was pierced by the centurion, as per tradition. Fr Pullicino concurs with other scholars that Jesus’s dislocated arm was most likely the result of it being trapped under the T-shaped cross he was forced to carry.

The abrasions on the back of the Turin Shroud indicate that it was shifted from his right to his left side, possibly due to his inability to use his dislocated arm following the fall.

Roman soldiers routinely broke the legs of those they crucified to speed up their deaths, but since Jesus had already died, his legs were left unbroken.

Fr Pullicino’s medical analysis also has echoes of spiritual Christian visions. St Bernard of Clairvaux, a 12th-century monk, claimed he once spoke to Jesus, and asked him what was his greatest unknown suffering.

Jesus replied: “I had on my shoulder, while I bore my cross on the way of sorrows, a grievous wound that was more painful than the others and which is not recorded by men.”

Pope St John Paul II had a similar experience when he met Padre Pio, the Italian mystic, famous for bearing the stigmata. The future pontiff asked Padre Pio which of his injuries were the most painful.

“It is my shoulder wound, which no one knows about and has never been treated,” came the reply.

