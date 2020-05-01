| 9.6°C Dublin

Jerusalem’s Muslims pray outside in small groups during Ramadan

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have both imposed sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns.

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem&rsquo;s Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound (Ariel Schalit/AP) Expand

Close

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem&rsquo;s Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound (Ariel Schalit/AP)

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound (Ariel Schalit/AP)

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound (Ariel Schalit/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place.

The restrictions include a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

Prayers at Jerusalem’s world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month.

Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP) Expand

Close

Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

AP/PA Images

Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have both imposed sweeping lockdowns.

Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen.

But the ban on large gatherings remains in place.

PA Media