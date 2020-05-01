Jerusalem’s Muslims pray outside in small groups during Ramadan

| 9.6°C Dublin
Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place.
The restrictions include a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.
Prayers at Jerusalem’s world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority have both imposed sweeping lockdowns.
Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen.
But the ban on large gatherings remains in place.
PA Media