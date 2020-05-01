Jerusalem’s Muslims pray outside in small groups during Ramadan

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place.

The restrictions include a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

Prayers at Jerusalem’s world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month.

Expand Close Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have both imposed sweeping lockdowns.

Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen.

But the ban on large gatherings remains in place.

PA Media