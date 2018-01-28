Jeremy Piven denies more misconduct allegations

Actor Jeremy Piven is facing more sexual misconduct accusations, according to an online news site.

He previously denied allegations by at least three other women.

BuzzFeed News reported on Saturday that the latest accusations date back decades and involve three women who claim Piven acted in a physically aggressive or threatening manner. The story included a rebuttal from the actor calling the claims false. Piven’s representative did not immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press for additional comment.

Sexual Misconduct Jeremy Piven BuzzFeed says the latest women were speaking out because of frustration over Piven’s previous denials. The news site said one incident allegedly involved a high school student working as an extra on Piven’s first film in 1985, when he was 17, and the other encounters were alleged to have taken place in the 1990s.

Two of the women are identified in the BuzzFeed story. It said the third asked that her name be withheld.

