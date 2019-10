Jeff Koons unveils sculpture in memory of Paris terror victims

US pop artist Jeff Koons has unveiled his long-awaited giant sculpture titled Bouquet of Tulips in Paris.

The work commemorates the victims of terror attacks that rocked France in 2015 and 2016.

The 41ft sculpture, fashioned from polychromed bronze, stainless steel, and aluminium, portrays a hand clasping a bouquet of balloon-like tulips.

Jeff Koons poses with the sculpture (Francois Mori/AP)

The New York-based artist said the “inflatable flowers represent loss, rebirth and the vitality of the human spirit”.

At an inauguration ceremony attended by some families of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, Koons called the flowers “a symbol that life moves forward”.

Controversy over the placement of the sculpture stalled its installation for years after Koons announced the gift in November 2016.

It was finally placed in the gardens of the Champs-Elysees.

