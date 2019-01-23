Jeff Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin has launched Nasa experiments into space on a brief test flight.

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin shoots Nasa experiments into space on test flight

The New Shepard rocket blasted off from west Texas, hoisting a capsule containing the experiments.

The eight experiments were exposed to a few minutes of weightlessness before the capsule parachuted down.

The New Shepard capsule lands at Blue Origin’s site in west Texas (Blue Origin via AP)

The rocket also landed successfully, completing its fourth spaceflight.

This was Blue Origin’s 10th test flight, all precursors to launching passengers by the year’s end.

The capsules have six windows, one for each customer.

Blue Origin is not taking reservations yet and is instead focusing on brief research flights.

The New Shepard booster lands (Blue Origin via AP)

Wednesday’s flight lasted just over 10 minutes, with the capsule reaching 66 miles high, well within the accepted boundary of space.

Mr Bezos is the founder of Amazon.

Press Association