Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO of Amazon saying “this isn’t about retiring”

Tech giant Amazon has said Jeff Bezos will resign as chief executive of the company he founded more than 25 years ago.

Amazon.com Inc said the billionaire would move to the role of executive chair in the third quarter of this year with current cloud computing chief Andy Jassy becoming the next CEO.

Mr Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything.

In the process, he became one of the world's richest people.

The company made the announcement as it reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100bn for the first time.

Net sales rose to $125.56bn as consumers turned to the world's largest online retailer for Christmas shopping.

Mr Bezos said in a note to employees posted on Amazon's website, "As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."

He added: "I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring."

Reuters