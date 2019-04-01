News World News

Monday 1 April 2019

Jean-Claude Juncker says Westminster ‘sphinx’ must make its mind up on Brexit

The European Commission president made his remarks in Germany.

A sphinx on the Victoria Embankment, London (PA)
A sphinx on the Victoria Embankment, London (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said it is time for Westminster to spell out what it wants on Brexit, saying the mythical sphinx is easier to decipher than UK politicians.

After rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal three times, MPs were holding a series of votes on Brexit alternatives on Monday in an attempt to find the elusive idea that can command a majority.

A sphinx is an open book in direct comparison with the British Parliament Jean-Claude Juncker

Mr Juncker said in a speech on Monday to the Saarland state legislature in Saarbruecken, Germany: “We now know what the British Parliament doesn’t want, but we haven’t heard what it wants.

“A sphinx is an open book in direct comparison with the British Parliament.”

ipanews_948a5cef-b243-4356-9af1-50e581bfbb17_embedded241713410
Jean-Claude Juncker making with Theresa May (European Parliament/PA)

He added: “We must get the sphinx to talk now.

“Enough of the long silence.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News