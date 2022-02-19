| 4°C Dublin

Jean-Luc Brunel: Jeffrey Epstein-linked French fashion agent found dead in cell

  • Brunel was awaiting trial on charges of rape of minor and sexual harassment
  • He was suspected of being involved in global paedophile ring
  • Prosecutors accused him of finding young girls for Epstein
A French fashion agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Friday night, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 76, was in detention awaiting a trial on charges of rape of a minor and sexual harassment.

He was suspected of being involved in a global paedophile ring organised by the late billionaire Epstein, who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial for sex crimes, in 2019.

US prosecutors accused Mr Brunel of finding young girls for his friend.

Brunel was arrested in December 2020 at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport while trying to board a plane to Senegal.

He co-founded modelling agency MC2 Model Management in the US with funding from Epstein.

