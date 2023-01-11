JD Sports ups profit outlook after ‘impressive’ festive sales

Retail chain JD Sports Fashion has said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Retail chain JD Sports Fashion has said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations after cheering festive sales growth of more than 20% and its highest-ever weekly trading in the run-up to Christmas.

The chain said the performance in the six weeks to December 31 was “particularly impressive” across both stores and online, helping it notch up total sales growth of 10% in the 22 weeks so far of its second half.

This compared with growth of 5% in the first six months and puts it on track for double-digit growth for the full-year.

JD Sports said it now expects group underlying pre-tax profits for the year to January 28 to be towards the top end of market expectations, which range from £933 million to £985 million.

It said: “The ultimate outturn will, however, reflect trading through the remainder of January, with the post-Christmas sale period still to take place in some of our most important European markets.”

It also guided for underlying profits to edge up to just over £1 billion in the next financial year.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports, said the group had been able to keep a lid on price hikes, with a small increase thanks to easing supply chain disruption and shipping costs.

He added the the group continues to be sheltered from the wider cost-of-living impact on spending thanks to the younger profile of its shoppers and a resilient jobs market.

He said: “Our consumer is young … they don’t have the utility or the rent or the mortgage to pay.

“There’s a very volatile economic outlook, but we believe we have the best proposition to enter 2023.”

JD said its North American business recovered strongly and saw growth of more than 20% across the second half so far.

Its businesses across the UK and elsewhere internationally have “maintained their first-half momentum, both in stores and online”, according to the group.

JD said this was “reassuring and demonstrates the ongoing resilience of our proposition”.