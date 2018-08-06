News World News

Monday 6 August 2018

Japanese students produce virtual reality sequence of Hiroshima attack

The group hopes that the project will further the cause of peace.

Namio Matsura, a 17-year-old member of the computation skill research club at the Fukuyama Technical High School, watches Hiroshima city before the atomic bomb falls in a virtual reality experience (Haruka Nuga/AP)
Japanese high school students have produced a five-minute virtual reality experience that recreates the sights and sounds of Hiroshima immediately before, during and after the US dropped an atomic bomb on the city 73 years ago.

By transporting users back in time to the moment when a city was turned into a wasteland, the students at Fukuyama, within the Hiroshima prefecture, and their teacher hope to ensure that something similar never happens again.

Archive material of Hiroshima city was used to produce a virtual reality experience of the atomic bombing (Haruka Nuga/AP)

The August 6 1945 bombing of Hiroshima killed 140,000 people.

Three days later, a second US atomic bomb killed 70,000 people in Nagasaki.

Japan surrendered six days after that, ending the Second World War.

