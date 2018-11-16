Japanese PM Abe lays wreath in Australia city bombed in WWII

Shinzo Abe has become the first prime minister of Japan to visit Darwin since the northern Australian city was bombed by Japanese forces in World War II.

Shinzo Abe has become the first prime minister of Japan to visit Darwin since the northern Australian city was bombed by Japanese forces in World War II.

He arrived for his one-day visit on Friday afternoon and immediately went to lay a wreath at the city’s main war memorial, alongside his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Today was a day of healing for Darwin, and all Australians, with the first visit by a Japanese Prime Minister, @AbeShinzo, to the city. Together we acknowledge the sensitivities of our past and celebrated our reconciliation, strong partnership and shared agenda for the future. pic.twitter.com/5QgwCwSUeA — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 16, 2018

Mr Abe then stood solemnly with head bowed as an army bugler played The Last Post.

The visit continues Mr Abe’s moves to show remorse for Japan’s role in the war, following his trip to Pearl Harbour in 2016.

Darwin was bombed in 1942, with the loss of an estimated 240 lives.

Mr Abe then went into meetings with Mr Morrison, with the pair expected to announce stronger defence ties later on Friday.

