| 15.3°C Dublin

Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19

The politician will no longer travel to Africa or the Middle East due to the diagnosis.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP) Expand

Close

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned international travel while he isolates and recovers.

The Japanese leader developed a slight fever and cough late on Saturday and a PCR test for the coronavirus was positive, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister’s office.

“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work on Monday. It is not clear where or how he was infected.

Mr Kishida will not go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He has also postponed a trip to the Middle East.

Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Mr Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy