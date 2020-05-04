Japan PM extends state of emergency until end of May

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come under pressure as his country grapples with the outbreak (Pool/AP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he has decided to extend the country's national state of emergency to the end of the month.

Abe will consider lifting the nationwide state of emergency without waiting for its May 31 expiration if expert advisors decide that is possible based on detailed analysis of regional infection trends, he said at a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force.

He said his advisors said that Japan had not seen the explosive surge in infections seen in some countries overseas, but the number of new infection cases had not fallen enough and there were regions where the medical system was facing strains.

For the 13 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka that have been hardest hit, a target of reducing person-to-person contacts by 80pc would remain in place, Abe said.

Japan will move gradually to a framework that will combine prevention of the spread of infections with maintaining social and economic activities, he added.

Reuters