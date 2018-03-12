News World News

Monday 12 March 2018

Japan ministry admits doctoring documents linked to PM’s wife

14 alterations were made to material pertaining to the sale of state land to a school operator.

Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe, left, and his wife Akie Abe (Liusjenas Kulbis/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Japan’s finance ministry has acknowledged doctoring documents in a widening scandal linked to prime minister Shinzo Abe’s wife that has rattled his government.

The doctored documents related to the 2016 sale of state land to a school operator in Osaka at one-seventh of its appraised price with the alleged involvement of first lady Akie Abe, who supported the school’s ultra-nationalistic education policy.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that an investigation by the ministry and prosecutors has found 14 instances of alterations.

Reports say Akie’s name and a phrase calling the land deal “exceptional” were deleted after the scandal surfaced.

Opposition politicians allege political pressure was applied.

A top finance bureaucrat involved in the land deal resigned on Friday and another official reportedly killed himself.

