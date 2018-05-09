Japan, China and South Korea agree to work together on North Korean missile programme
China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and on a three-way and regional free trade agreements.
The agreements came at a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese premier Li Keqiang and South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
It was the first such trilateral summit since November 2015.
Mr Abe reiterated Japan's position that it would normalise ties with North Korea only if the latter took concrete steps toward abandoning its nuclear and missile programmes and resolved the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korean agents.
A Japanese official said the leaders agreed to work toward both a free trade pact among themselves and the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Southeast Asian nations.
Press Association