Japan, China and South Korea agree to work together on North Korean missile programme

The agreements came at a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese premier Li Keqiang and South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

It was the first such trilateral summit since November 2015.

Mr Abe reiterated Japan's position that it would normalise ties with North Korea only if the latter took concrete steps toward abandoning its nuclear and missile programmes and resolved the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korean agents.