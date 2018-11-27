News World News

Tuesday 27 November 2018

Jamal Khashoggi ‘killed within seven minutes’, Turkey’s foreign minister says

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a German newspaper he had listened to the ‘disgusting’ tape of the death and that a doctor seemed to be enjoying the killing.

A woman holds a poster during the funeral prayers in absentia for Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (Emrah Gurel/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Turkey’s foreign minister has said he has listened to a “disgusting” tape that allegedly captures the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday: “I listened to it.

“He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder.”

One notices that he's enjoying it ... he (the doctor) likes to cut up people Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister

Mr Cavusoglu said he could hear the forensic doctor instructing others to listen to music while he cuts up the body.

He said: “One notices that he’s enjoying it … he likes to cut up people.

“It is disgusting.”

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkey said Mr Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed last month by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh.

Ankara insists orders for the killing came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but not King Salman.

