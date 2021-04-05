Jailed Putin opponent Navalny taken to sick ward with respiratory illness

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a sick ward with symptoms of a respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus after he said he had a high temperature and cough.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin who declared a hunger strike last week and accused prison staff of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain, alleged earlier there was a tuberculosis outbreak in his ward.

The 44-year-old politician whose release the West has demanded, said three people from his ward had been hospitalised with tuberculosis and joked darkly that catching the disease might offer him relief from his other ailments.

"If I have tuberculosis, then maybe it'll chase out the pain in my back and numbness in my legs. That'd be nice," he wrote on Instagram.

He said that prison authorities had measured his temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius. He also said he had a bad cough.

Hours later, Izvestia, a pro-Kremlin newspaper, cited a statement by the federal prison service saying that he had been moved to a sick ward and had various tests, including for coronavirus.

Navalny has accused prison authorities there of depriving him of sleep by waking him up hourly at night and refusing to give him proper medical care.

Prison authorities deny sleep deprivation and have said previously that Navalny's condition was satisfactory and that he has been provided with all necessary treatment.

Online Editors