Jacksonville Jaguars donate 1,000 NFL play-off tickets to refugees

The Florida Times-Union reported that the NFL team will also provide 1,500 tickets to local military members at a subsidised cost of 20 dollars (£14) each for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Owner Shahid Khan said that "the Jaguars' first play-off appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home".

The Jaguars Foundation enlisted the Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership Inc to identify individuals for tickets.