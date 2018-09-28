Tesco boss Dave Lewis will be quizzed on the performance of the supermarket’s new discount store format Jack’s next week as the group unveils its half-year results.

Jack’s to come under the spotlight in Tesco results

Jack’s, launched just weeks ago, aims to take on German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have eaten into the market share of Britain’s so-called “big four” supermarkets.

Tesco plans to open up to 15 Jack’s branches over the next year, and the City will be keen to hear how the first two stores in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, and Immingham, north-east Lincolnshire, have been trading.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis at the new Jack’s store in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There has much speculation regarding the group’s plans for its new discount outlet, Jack’s, and how many stores it will close or convert,” said Graham Spooner, investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

Mr Lewis said when Jack’s launched that prices will be “the cheapest in town” at each location.

He added that the move, which has been under discussion at the supermarket for more than two years, is in response to consumer desire for a “smaller, simpler range at shops”.

Tesco is expected to report its 11th consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth (Niall Carson/PA)

City analysts also expect the grocery giant to report its 11th consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth.

For the first half as a whole, Tesco will report UK and Ireland like-for-like sales growth of 3.3%, according to consensus estimates.

David McCarthy, analyst at HSBC, said warm weather over the summer, which helped supermarkets, will boost the results.

“We expect slightly better half one sales than consensus for the UK like for like.

“Consensus is implying a second-quarter slowdown in sales, whereas we believe that total sales will prove to be better – helped by the strong summer.”

Tesco’s deal to take over cash-and-carry operator Booker is expected to boost the supermarket’s profits (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco’s deal to take over cash-and-carry operator Booker is also expected to boost profits, Mr McCarthy added.

Tesco finalised the £3.7 billion deal earlier this year, and the group has been moving quickly to integrate the two businesses.

Mr Spooner said: “Tesco have had 10 consecutive quarters of rising sales and the performance of Booker has been encouraging.

“Fierce price competition and promotions are likely to remain a squeeze on margins for some time; however, the revised strategy is helping move the group and the share price, which hit a four-year high in August, in the right direction.”

