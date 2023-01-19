Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice.

Ms Ardern on Thursday told reporters her last day would be no later than February 7.

In an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour party’s annual caucus meeting, the 42-year-old said it was “time” to step down.

Ms Ardern said: “I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

The outgoing prime minister who was elected to the role at the age of 37 in October 2017, made history as the world’s youngest female head of government.

The next year, Ms Ardern made history again by giving birth while in office – making her the world’s second elected head of government to do so.