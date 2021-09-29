Ivory-billed woodpecker among 23 species declared extinct in the US

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences (Haven Daley/AP)

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species on the US government’s latest list of extinct species.

It is a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they have exhausted to find the 23 that made the list.

And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperilled plants and wildlife.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the US Fish and Wildlife Service declared extinct.

The woodpecker went out stubbornly and with fanfare, making unconfirmed appearances in recent decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Others such as the flat pigtoe, a freshwater mussel in the southeastern US, were identified in the wild only a few times and never seen again, meaning by the time they got a name they were fading from existence.

“When I see one of those really rare ones, it’s always in the back of my mind that I might be the last one to see this animal again,” said Anthony “Andy” Ford, a US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Tennessee who specialises in freshwater mussels.

The factors behind the disappearances vary, too much development, water pollution, logging, competition from invasive species, birds killed for feathers and animals captured by private collectors.

In each case, humans were the ultimate cause.

Another thing they share: All 23 were thought to have at least a slim chance of survival when added to the endangered species list beginning in the 1960s.

Only 11 species previously have been removed due to extinction in the almost half-century since the Endangered Species Act was signed into law.

The announcement kicks off a three-month comment period before the species status changes become final.

Around the globe, some 902 species have been documented as extinct.

The actual number is thought to be much higher because some are never formally identified, and many scientists warn the earth is in an “extinction crisis” with flora and fauna now disappearing at 1,000 times the historical rate.

It’s possible one or more of the 23 species named Wednesday could reappear, several scientists said.

A leading figure in the hunt for the ivory-billed woodpecker said it was premature to call off the effort, after millions of dollars spent on searches and habitat preservation efforts.

“Little is gained and much is lost” with an extinction declaration, said Cornell University bird biologist John Fitzpatrick, lead author of a 2005 study that claimed the woodpecker had been rediscovered in eastern Arkansas.

“A bird this iconic, and this representative of the major old-growth forests of the southeast, keeping it on the list of endangered species keeps attention on it, keeps states thinking about managing habitat on the off chance it still exists,” he said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Switzerland-based group that tracks extinctions globally, is not putting the ivory-billed woodpecker into its extinction column because it is possible the birds still exist in Cuba, said the group’s Craig Hilton-Taylor.

Mr Hilton-Taylor said there can be unintended but damaging consequences if extinction is declared prematurely.

“Suddenly the (conservation) money is no longer there, and then suddenly you do drive it to extinction because you stop investing in it,” he said.

But wildlife officials said in an analysis released on Wednesday that that there have been no definitive sightings of the woodpecker since 1944 and “there is no objective evidence” of its continued existence.

They said the 23 extinction declarations were driven by a desire to clear a backlog of recommended status changes for species that had not been acted upon for years.

They said it would free up resources for on-the-ground conservation efforts for species that still have a chance for recovery.