Ivanka Trump’s clothing company shutting down

Ivanka Trump ’s clothing company is shutting down after some stores dropped her line and she decided ethics restrictions were holding back its ability.

Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down after some stores dropped her line and she decided ethics restrictions were holding back its ability.

In an email to CNBC, Ivanka Trump said: “When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

"... My focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners." Ivanka Trump issues a statement about shuttering her fashion brand. https://t.co/DY03MFKg18 — CNBC (@CNBC) July 24, 2018

The New York Post reported that staff have been informed that “they’re being laid off”. The Wall Street Journal is also reporting the closure.

Ivanka, who is a senior adviser to her father President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging US companies to pledge to hire American workers.

Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

.@WhiteHouse National Council for the American Worker together w/ the private sector is working to equip students + workers w/ skills they need to succeed in the jobs being created across our Country & ensure America’s workforce remains the BEST in the world #WorkforceDevelopment pic.twitter.com/1IWisxiFxp — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 20, 2018

Views on the brand have become highly polarised and it has faced boycotts from anti-Trump protesters.

With sales flagging by some measures, Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line last year and recently Hudson Bay reportedly did the same.

The company has also come under attack by government ethics experts for trademarks granted by foreign governments such as China seeking favour from the president.

Press Association