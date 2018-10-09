Ivanka Trump rules herself out of UN ambassador role

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has said she will not be replacing Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the United Nations despite her father saying she would be “incredible” in the role.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the presidential senior adviser and the US president’s eldest daughter said her father will “nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley”.

She adds: “That replacement will not be me.”

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

Mr Trump and Ms Haley announced on Tuesday that she will be departing the administration at the end of the year. The timing of the announcement was surprising, coming just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Mr Trump told reporters that selecting his daughter would spark concerns about nepotism.

But he also said there is no one more competent in the world for the role than Ivanka.

The post requires confirmation from the US Senate.

Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction.

She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations.

Jared and I are grateful for her friendship — a true blessing in our lives! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sidkwXzPZB — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

Mr Trump said former aide Dina Powell is under consideration to replace Ms Haley.

Ms Powell served as deputy national security adviser to Mr Trump for most of his first year in the White House and departed in mid-January.

She previously worked for Goldman Sachs and served in President George W Bush’s administration.

Press Association