Friday 23 February 2018

Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Olympics

Hopes are high in South Korea that she may deliver a message from President Trump on North Korea.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Ivanka Trump has landed in South Korea to attend this weekend’s closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korea has rolled out the red carpet for her first visit since her father Donald Trump became US president.

Her arrival at the airport was broadcast live on TV.

South Korean media reports said the special treatment includes the venue for dinner on Friday with President Moon Jae-in: a traditional Korean house at Mr Moon’s office.

A North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it is unlikely that Ms Trump would meet North Koreans or defectors from North Korea.

