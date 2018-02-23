Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Olympics

South Korea has rolled out the red carpet for her first visit since her father Donald Trump became US president.

South Korean media reports said the special treatment includes the venue for dinner on Friday with President Moon Jae-in: a traditional Korean house at Mr Moon’s office.

"We're excited to be here." Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea to attend the #WinterOlympics . pic.twitter.com/tdUTIecpzJ

Her arrival at the airport was broadcast live on TV.

A North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it is unlikely that Ms Trump would meet North Koreans or defectors from North Korea.

Hopes are high in South Korea that she may deliver a message from President Trump on North Korea.