Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Olympics
Hopes are high in South Korea that she may deliver a message from President Trump on North Korea.
Ivanka Trump has landed in South Korea to attend this weekend’s closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
South Korea has rolled out the red carpet for her first visit since her father Donald Trump became US president.
Her arrival at the airport was broadcast live on TV.
"We're excited to be here."— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 23, 2018
Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea to attend the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/tdUTIecpzJ
South Korean media reports said the special treatment includes the venue for dinner on Friday with President Moon Jae-in: a traditional Korean house at Mr Moon’s office.
A North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it is unlikely that Ms Trump would meet North Koreans or defectors from North Korea.
Press Association