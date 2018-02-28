ITV shares slump sends FTSE 100 deeper into red

Investors tuned out of ITV on Wednesday after the broadcaster was struck by a double-whammy hit of falling profits and sliding advertising revenues.

Shares in the group closed down more than 7%, or 13.2p to 160p, helping to drag the FTSE 100 Index down 50.54 points to 7,231.91.

ITV, which airs Dancing On Ice and detective drama Endeavour, booked pre-tax profits of £800 million last year, down from £847 million in 2016, after advertising sales fell 5% to £1.6 billion. New boss Carolyn McCall – who took on the top job last month after seven years as chief executive of easyJet – praised a strong performance in difficult conditions and said a “strategic refresh” was under way.

The London Stock Exchange (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) She added that ITV had seen a “great start” to 2018 and the group is expecting advertising revenues to continue recovering in the first half, with growth of 1% in the first quarter and growth in the second quarter, helped by the World Cup football tournament. Across Europe, Germany’s Dax and the Cac 40 in France both drifted 0.4% lower.

On the currency markets, a fresh bout of Brexit uncertainty and the strengthening of the US dollar took a chomp out of the value of the pound. Sterling was 0.8% lower against the greenback at 1.37 dollars in response to the Prime Minister’s snub of a draft withdrawal agreement drawn up by the European Commission.

Theresa May said the text – which proposes a “common regulatory area” between the EU and Northern Ireland – would “threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK”. She told the House of Commons: “No UK prime minster could ever agree to it”. Against the euro, the pound dropped 0.7% to 1.129 euro.

David Madden, market analyst, CMC Markets "Dealers don't like uncertainty, and Brexit provides plenty of this – as a result sterling is feeling the pinch"

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Michel Barnier, the European chief negotiator, warned that the clock is ticking in relation to securing a deal, and the issue of the Irish border has yet to be solved.

“Dealers don’t like uncertainty, and Brexit provides plenty of this – as a result sterling is feeling the pinch.” The price of oil dived 1.1% lower to 65.56 dollars a barrel following a report from the Energy Information Administration showing a hike in stockpiles of oil and gasoline.

Elsewhere in UK stocks, supermarket giant Tesco was among the biggest risers after being given the green light from shareholders for its £3.7 billion takeover of wholesaler Booker. Shares in Britain’s biggest supermarket group were up 3.7p to 210.8p, with investors in Tesco and Booker voting through the tie-up at separate meetings on Wednesday.

Tesco was among the biggest risers (Nick Ansell/PA) It paves the way for the creation of the UK’s largest food business and will be seen as a victory for Tesco boss Dave Lewis. A total of 85% of Tesco shareholders cast ballots in favour of the deal, while 83% of Booker investors gave their seal of approval. The session was not as bright for Taylor Wimpey after investors sent the housebuilder tumbling into the red over the financial fallout of its leasehold scandal.

Taylor, the UK’s third biggest house-builder, saw bottom-line annual profit fall 5.8% to £555.3 million. Pre-tax profit fell 6.9% to £682 million in the period. It set aside £130 million to help customers trapped in onerous leasehold contracts drawn up by the house builder. Leaseholders were forced to stomach ground rents that doubled every 10 years and the freeholds to their houses were able to be sold to third-party private firms, making many homes unsaleable. Shares were down more than 4%, or 7.8p to 186p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index were St James’s Place up 29p to 1,154.5p, International Consolidated Airlines Group up 11.2p to 614.6p, Shire up 55p to 3,109p, Tesco up 3.7p to 210.8p. The biggest fallers were ITV down 13.2p to 160p, Admiral Group down 88p to 1,843p, Fresnillo down 53.5p to 1,219.5p, Taylor Wimpey down 7.8p to 186p.

