‘It’s very cold and the ground is very hard’ – royal fans camp out for days and nights to secure viewing spot for coronation of King Charles III

A woman camps alongside the planned route of King Charles III near Buckingham Palace on May 04, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images — © Getty Images

It’s 6am outside Buckingham Palace, and a small village of pop up and one-man tents line The Mall.

Royal fans have been camping out for days and nights to secure a good viewing spot for this Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III.

Beforehand Charles and his wife Camilla will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach along a 1.3 mile route from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey.

They will travel along the same route afterwards but in the Gold State Coach.

Faith Nicholson, from Essex, sits wrapped in a union jack fleece and wearing a tiara.

She was one of the first royalists to arrive and has been in situ since Monday in order to catch a glimpse of the new King and to soak up the atmosphere.

It is her fourth night of camping and she is thankful the rain has held off.

“It has been very cold and the ground is very hard,” she says.

In her arms Faith holds a vintage 50 years old Paddington teddy bear. She brought the item in reference to the starring role Michael Bond’s bear had in the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Faith has been to numerous royal celebrations over the years.

“I love the pomp and ceremony and all the work they do. The most iconic moment will be seeing the King and Queen going past in the gold carriage, and the wave from the balcony. It is a momentous occasion.”

She says that William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 was the most jubilant royal event she has attended to date. “But this is getting there. The excitement is building.”

People have travelled extensively for the coronation - the BBC reports that the hospitality industry is estimated to make 350 million over the weekend.

Those camping out come from America, South Africa, and The Netherlands.

One mother and daughter flew 30 hours from Melbourne to be part of the crowd.

Faith’s friend Donna Werner from Connecticut flew in several days ago.

She is a huge fan of British royal family and says Sarah Ferguson is her favourite royal.

"I love the history,” she says. “And the soap opera as well.”

She is also looking forward of getting a glimpse of the King and Queen as they make their way passed. “And see those diamonds sparkle in the sunlight.”

Of course, not everyone in the UK is pleased with the pomp and ceremony, and on Saturday an anti-monarchy protest organised by Republic will take place at the same time as the coronation.

“We live in a democracy where people can express their opinion,” Mary Foster originally from Montreal and on her second day of camping out for the coronation says. “As long as it doesn’t intrude it’s fine.”