It’s Pride every day at our football club, says co-chair of Arsenal LGBT+ group
By Danielle Desouza, PA
The co-chairman of Arsenal’s LGBT+ supporters group has said members will be “out and loud and proud” when they attend the Pride in London parade.
Latest World News
Cyclist to ride 3,000 miles on bamboo bike to highlight climate crisis
It’s Pride every day at our football club, says co-chair of Arsenal LGBT+ group
Signalling error led train to change tracks before collision that killed 275
The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses crowd safety worker mid-performance in Denmark
Boy (17) who died in beach tragedy alongside girl (12) had ‘a bright future ahead of him’
Sir Elton John greets Manchester City’s FA Cup winners at airport
China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests
Signal error led to rail crash that killed more than 300, says India minister
Cressida Cowell reveals Scottish island that inspired How To Train Your Dragon
Six-year-old Daithi granted freedom of Belfast
Top Stories
Eilis O’Hanlon: Puberty is not a disease that needs to be cured
All-Ireland ladies football champions Meath searching for new manager after Davy Nelson steps down
Irish schoolboy Cillian O’Connor (14) finishes third in Britain’s Got Talent final
Gayle Killilea on Graham Knuttel: ‘No matter how much I resented it, art was his wife and I was his mistress’
Latest NewsMore
BBC moving Focus On Africa show to continent ‘to get closer to audiences’
Cyclist to ride 3,000 miles on bamboo bike to highlight climate crisis
It’s Pride every day at our football club, says co-chair of Arsenal LGBT+ group
White Tailed Eagle finds a new partner after four years alone – and they produce new chicks together
‘You can’t be throwing your toys out of the pram’ – Lee Grace praise for attitude of the Shamrock Rovers squad
‘Everyone would love to have Danny Grant … it comes down to finances’ – Declan Devine keen on ex-Bohemians man
Gardaí attend public order incident on Burrow Beach in Dublin
Irish schoolboy Cillian O’Connor (14) finishes third in Britain’s Got Talent final
Comedian Viggo Venn crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023
Weather Ireland: Today’s top temperatures revealed