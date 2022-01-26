‘It’s not Western propaganda’ – Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland expects Russia will invade her country

Ukraine is expecting invasion from Russia, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has warned.

Larysa Gerasko said Russia continues to bring military equipment close to the Ukranian state border.

There are now more than 100,000 Russian soldiers at the border with Ukraine this morning.

“Unfortunately, we have such a situation along the border of Ukraine that we are expecting further Russian invasion. Today more than 100,000 Russian troops are near the Ukranian state border in Russia and Belarus,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Ukranian military expect and experts say it is still not enough to start full scale invasion. But Russia continues to bring more troops, tanks and other military equipment close to the Ukranian state border.”

In a press conference in the Russian Embassy in Dublin yesterday, Yury Filatov, said reports of a threat of invasion were an “illusion” and were parts of “Western propaganda”.

Ms Gerasko said Russia is spreading “massive disinformation”.

“I would say that it’s not Western propaganda, first of all Russia spreads massive disinformation, launches cyber-attacks and undermines the situation in Ukraine and in western Europe,” she said.

“The Kremlin is very resourceful and inventive, and we’re expecting the full-scale invasion and I would say the fact shows that Russia is ready, and I would say Russia blackmails western Europe and NATO alliance.”

Ms Gerasko said it was Ukraine’s “sovereign right” to join The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

She stressed that there is “no security” in Europe without security in Ukraine.

“It’s our sovereign right to be member of any alliance and it’s our Ukrainian sovereign right to determine our future. We’re increasing and developing our capability,” she said.

“Russia always brings threats to the region. We’re talking not about first invasion, Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and that is a fact.

“Our partner support is especially important at this critical moment. Our partners supply us military support and I would outline that there will be no security in Europe, in the whole world, without security in Ukraine.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Ireland and its people for supporting Ukraine. We are expecting and call the UN to impose more tough sanctions against Russia. We have to impose this sanction now and not wait for invasion.”