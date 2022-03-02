‘It’s my duty’ - Ukrainians that returned from Ireland to fight against Russian invasion say they are short of weapons

A view shows a destroyed building in a residential area, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 02, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS

Two Ukrainians that were living in Ireland and have returned home to fight the Russian invasion of their homeland say there is a weapons shortage among volunteers.

Both Pavlo (22), from Cork, and Stanislav (51), from Louth, have gone to Kyiv to join local militias but have yet to source weapons to fight.

Pavlo Serdiuk (22) left Cork to defend his homeland and upon arrival, was tasked with sourcing military and medical supplies and will soon travel to France in an attempt to do so.

“We contacted the local defence forces [in Kyiv] and they said, ‘guys, there are plenty of people but we have no weapons, no medical supplies, armour or helmets’. They said to try to reach out to any contacts, any way we could to get some help.

“What’s happening now is we’re trying to contact everyone we know in Ireland, Poland and are trying to figure out what kind of help we can get into Ukraine. Me and my father are going to France to collect some help, that’s what’s going on at the moment,” Pavlo told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Pavlo said “he’s happy to be here” despite the very dangerous situation but said he will “be much happier if I can get something done”.

A convoy close to 65km long of Russian soldiers and machinery is bearing down on Kyiv and Pavlo said that while he acknowledges that “they have a huge army”, it will be “easier to destroy because we can see it coming”.

“I hope they do not make it to Kyiv. If they do, I don’t know, I don’t even want to think about that,” Pavlo said.

Stanislav, from Co Louth, also joined a local defence force upon arriving in Ukraine and he has also yet to get his hand on weaponry despite being ready to enter battle.

“It’s not the Ukrainian Army but more like the local guards that will patrol the city 24 hours to protect it.

“We haven’t received guns yet, but we have been given responsibilities and tasks, we are what you would call a second or third choice unit. If the situation then deteriorates, then second choice units are called upon and so on,” Stanislav said.

Despite not having weapons, Stanislav said he does not feel vulnerable and feels like “I will not fail”.

“It’s my duty. I am 51, my family is settled in Ireland. Both my sons are working there and have nice jobs so it’s better if I go myself to this battle rather than youngsters in their early 20s,” Stanislav said.