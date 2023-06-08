‘It’s Messi’s moment’: Mural of footballer covers student dormitory in Tirana

Argentinian street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco takes a photo of a mural portraying Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, that he painted, in Tirana, Albania (Llazar Semini/AP)

By Llazar Semini, Associated Press

One side of a dormitory for medical students in the Albanian capital Tirana has been covered by a mural of Lionel Messi.