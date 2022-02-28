‘It’s a horrible thing to tell the children but they have to know what’s happening’ – Ukrainian’s in Ireland fear for family’s safety back home

Brothers Mark (6) and Leo Pashchenko (2) pictured at a demonstration outside the Russian Embassy Picture; Gerry Mooney

A Ukrainian couple spent four days protesting in Dublin city with their young sons, as the family fear for the safety of the children’s grandparents in their home country.

Igor Pashchenko, his wife, Olga and two Irish born sons, Mark, 6, and Leo, 2, have been protesting outside Leinster House and the Russian Embassy in a bid to raise awareness for Ukraine.

Mr Pashchenko said: “I'm trying to help with any way I can to help my country. We’re trying to save Ukraine. We've had such tremendous support here in Ireland.”

Mr Pashchenko, who works in advertising and lives in Dun Laoghaire, said it was “crucial” his children participated in the protests, so they’re aware of what’s happening to Ukraine, where their two sets of grandparents live.

The children’s grandparents on their mother’s side live in Liubov and their grandparents on their father’s side, live outside Cherkasy.

“I point to planes above us and tell the children, ‘Those planes are going on holiday. But there are planes like that flying over Ukraine, dropping bombs and killing people.’

“I know it is a horrible thing to tell the children but they have to know what’s happening in Ukraine, our homeland.

“I have to explain to them why we have been protesting and why we are not out cycling, or at the beach, or at their friends’.”

Mr Pashchenko said he was “optimistic” for the future and felt confident in the strength of the Ukrainian Army against the might of Russia.

“I’m optimistic but I’m scared for my father, who had heart surgery three weeks ago”, he said.

“The first day when the invasion happened, my mother started crying and she put the phone onto my dad but he cried too.”

Mr Pashchenko said he’s visited Ukraine with his wife and children several times since living in Dublin for the past several years.

His parents were able to shelter in a cellar in their home, while his 80-year-old grandmother lived nearby and had family to help her.

And his wife’s brother had been in the army for several years, mostly fighting in the east of Ukraine, after conflict with Russia unfolded there.

“But now he is in his village, protecting it,” he said. “Everyone is doing their best for Ukraine.”

People from Belarus and from Russia, and from across Ireland and the world, had attended the protests, he said and this was giving the family “strength.”

He said Irish people were very generous and he knew they wanted to help.

The father advised the Irish to donate to the Red Cross, or to a number of other charities.

“Medication is essential and body armour”, he said. “In whatever way people can help, it is all making a difference.”