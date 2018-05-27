News World News

Sunday 27 May 2018

Italy’s right-wing party leader vows to stick by anti-euro candidate

League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to back down in his choice.

Italy Politics
By Associated Press Reporter

The leader of Italy’s right-wing League party has said he will not give ground in a stand-off that is blocking the country’s next government from taking office.

League leader Matteo Salvini tweeted on Sunday that he would keep fighting “to the end” for the anti-euro candidate he wants to be economy minister.

Paolo Savona has likened Italy to being in a “cage” of austerity restrictions favoured by fellow eurozone member Germany.

President Sergio Mattarella, who as Italy’s head of state must approve the next Cabinet, is staunchly pro-euro.

ipanews_257034df-bb8a-4af9-9fde-28e760537036_embedded236707504
Mr Salvini and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, a fellow Eurosceptic, have joined forces in the hope of giving Italy its first populist government.

After inconclusive March 4 elections, they proposed a political novice, law professor Giuseppe Conte, as their choice to lead the next government.

Press Association

