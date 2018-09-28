Italy’s new budget deficit targets rattle European markets

The FTSE 100 followed European peers into the red on Friday, as investors shied away from Italian assets in light of government plans to hike spending and the country’s budget deficit.

London’s blue chip index ended the day down 35.24 points or 0.47% at 7,510.2, while Italy’s FTSE MIB slumped more than 3.7%.

French Cac 40 and German Dax were also down 0.8% and 1.5% respectively.

It came as the administration in Rome agreed to a budget deficit of 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), which was beyond the EU’s 2% target.

“European stock markets are firmly in the red this afternoon as the surge in Italian government bond yields has rattled investor confidence,” David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.

“Investors are distancing themselves from Italian bonds and stocks, and risk-off sentiment is spreading across Europe.

“The severe sell-off in European financial stocks is reminiscent of the eurozone debt crisis.”

The pound was in the red, falling nearly 0.3% versus the US dollar to around 1.304, and down around 0.1% against the euro to 1.122.

The currency was knocked by US dollar strength, and barely moved after data showed the UK suffered its weakest six-month growth since 2011.

While the second reading for gross domestic product (GDP) confirmed initial estimates of 0.4% for the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said growth was weaker in the first three months of the year.

The Beast from the East sent a chill over Britain’s economy in the first quarter (PA)

It has revised GDP down from 0.2% to 0.1% for the period from January to March this year – a period that saw the country hit by extreme wintry weather brought in by the Beast from the East.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices jumped nearly 2% to around 82.87 US dollars per barrel, hovering near four-year highs.

Investors are trading in anticipation of a new round of US sanctions on Iran in November, which are expected for further squeeze global supplies.

In UK stocks, RSA was the worst performer on the FTSE 100, down 59p at 575p.

The insurer said its UK and London business made an underwriting loss of £70 million in the third quarter as it was stung by higher weather, large losses and attritional claims, particularly in its marine division.

HSBC shares were down 12.2p at 669.8p and Barclays fell 4.9p to 171.78p after being hit by digital banking issues.

Barclays said some customers had problems accessing online banking for around half an hour on Friday morning, while HSBC customers were unable to log into mobile banking – though the issues were later resolved.

Unilever was down 16p at 4,216p as it faced further opposition to plans that will scrap its dual headquarters, and choose Rotterdam over London as its sole head office.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has joined other investors in saying it will not back those plans.

Serco surged 9.5p to 97.8p. The outsourcer upgraded its profit guidance following better-than-expected trading in the third quarter, driven by strong performance and cost savings.

EasyJet dropped 11.5p to 1,314p, despite saying it would deliver a bumper rise in profits this year as it shrugs off industrial action and benefits from the woes of rivals such as bankrupt Monarch and Air Berlin.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Randgold Resources up 190p to 5,450p, Micro Focus International up 43p at 1,429.5p, Next up 162p at 5,494p, and Rolls-Royce Holdings up 21.4p at 987.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were RSA Insurance down 59p at 575p, Melrose Industries down 6.7p at 199.9p, Paddy Power Betfair down 210p at 6,490p, and Lloyds Banking Group down 1.73p at 59.27p.

Press Association