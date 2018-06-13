Italy tells France to accept migrants under terms of EU agreement

Interior minister Matteo Salvini attacked the French critique of its handling of the Aquarius migrant ship stand-off during a speech to the Italian parliament.

Mr Salvini demanded an apology after French president Emmanuel Macron accused Italy of cynical, irresponsible behaviour by refusing to let the Aquarius dock in an Italian port.

🔴 UPDATE #Aquarius has set sail to #Valencia at 21h00 as have the #Dattilo and #Orione, all three ships carrying the 630 people rescued 72 hours ago. — SOS MEDITERRANEE GER (@SOSMedGermany) June 12, 2018

The Italian minister said France had committed to accepting 9,816 migrants under a 2015 EU redistribution scheme to relieve frontline countries of the pressure of asylum-seekers. The scheme has never gotten off the ground.