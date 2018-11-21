News World News

Wednesday 21 November 2018

Italian volunteer kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya, police say

Police identified the Italian national as a woman aged 23.

Several other people have been wounded, police said (PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Gunmen have kidnapped an Italian volunteer along Kenya’s coast, police said.

Police chief Joseph Boinnet said five people also have been wounded by the attackers who shot indiscriminately in the county of Kilifi.

Mr Boinnet identified the volunteer as an Italian woman aged 23.

He said the motive for the attack was not clear and the identity of the attackers is yet to be established.

Somali-based Islamic militants have been blamed for a spate of kidnappings of foreigners at Kenya’s coast.

Kenya said it was prompted to send troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight al Shabab militants after the kidnappings of four foreigners.

Press Association

