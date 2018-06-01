Italian president swears in western Europe’s first populist government

The Italian president is swearing in western Europe’s first populist government, featuring a mix of anti-establishment and right-wing ministers along with some experienced figures who have served in previous administrations.

The Italian president is swearing in western Europe’s first populist government, featuring a mix of anti-establishment and right-wing ministers along with some experienced figures who have served in previous administrations.

In the Quirinale Palace, President Sergio Mattarella presided over the ceremony in which 18 ministers – five of them women – were taking the oath of office to officially form a government coalition of the 5-Star Movement and the League party.

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini arrives for the swearing-in ceremony (AP) The move comes after three months of political deadlock. The ceremony sets the stage for the formal handing over of the government later Friday. Confidence votes are scheduled on the new government in parliament next week.

Milan’s stock market rose on Friday after the deal was reached late Thursday.

Press Association