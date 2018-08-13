Italian minister urges UK to take in 141 rescued migrants

Italy’s transport minister has said the UK should take in 141 migrants picked up by a rescue ship that sails under the flag of the British territory of Gibraltar.

As his country continues to refuse port to ships run by humanitarian groups, Danilo Toninelli said the UK should take responsibility for the migrants aboard the Aquarius, which is operated by French humanitarian groups.

UPDATE: Maritime authorities from #Malta and #Italy inform #Aquarius that they will not grant 141 people onboard a place of safety to disembark. #Aquarius has now reached a standby position exactly between Malta and Italy and is awaiting further guidance. pic.twitter.com/Dc1gjK4dvj — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 13, 2018

Mr Toninelli said the rescue was co-ordinated by the Libyan coast guard and that the ship is now in Maltese waters.

The French aid groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders have called on European nations to identify a close port of safety so the 141 migrants picked up in two rescues on Friday could disembark.

Most of the migrants are from Somalia and Eritrea and include 67 unaccompanied minors.

Press Association