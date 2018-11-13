Italian journalists protest against insults from governing party
The leader of the 5-Star Movement has been fiercely critical of reporters.
Italian journalists have protested across the country against insults from prominent figures in the governing 5-Star Movement.
Journalists gathered in public squares in regional capitals in protest over statements by 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and another prominent officials which labelled journalists as “prostitutes,” “jackals” and “intellectually and morally corrupt”.
Protesters called the attacks a risk to democracy and said they are sounding the alarm over “a political philosophy that is emerging around the globe” which aims to scapegoat journalists.
The 5-Stars platform has aimed to further reduce state support of the media.
The direct attacks on journalists heated up after Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was acquitted of a corruption charge which also risked the reputation of the 5-Star Movement, with officials subsequently lashing out at months of media coverage.
Press Association