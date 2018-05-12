Italian court rules Berlusconi can run for office again

The Milan daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday that a tribunal had decided on Friday in favour of a request from lawyers for the 81-year-old ex-premier.

Berlusconi’s 2013 conviction, stemming from dealings in the media mogul’s business empire, left him ineligible for several years to run for or hold public office and forced him to surrender his Senate seat.

The Italian news agency Ansa quoted Milan Chief Prosecutor Roberto Alfonso as saying that prosecutors will decide whether to appeal against the tribunal’s decision.