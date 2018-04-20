Italian city refuses to register baby born to same-sex couple

In a Facebook post, Chiara Foglietta – a Turin councillor – said she and her partner Micaela Ghisleni tried to register their son, Niccolo Pietro, after his birth last Friday.

But she said she was told: “You must declare you had union (sexual relations) with a man to register your son. There is no form to say you had artificial insemination.”

Ms Foglietta refused, writing on Facebook: “Every child has a right to know his own story.”