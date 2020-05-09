Italian aid worker released after Kenya kidnapping in 2018

Silvia Romano was snatched while volunteering as an aid worker in 2018 (AP)

An Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte welcomed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading centre of Chakama.

Mr Conte tweeted thanks to the foreign intelligence services and said: “Silvia, we’re waiting for you in Italy!”

Silvia Romano Ã¨ stata liberata! Ringrazio le donne e gli uomini dei servizi di intelligence esterna. Silvia, ti aspettiamo in Italia! — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) May 9, 2020

Italian news media reported that the young woman ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to Islamic extremists.

Al-Shabab militants have been blamed for a series of kidnappings of foreigners along Kenya’s coast.

