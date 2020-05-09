| 18.2°C Dublin

Italian aid worker released after Kenya kidnapping in 2018

Silvia Romano was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted.

Silvia Romano was snatched while volunteering as an aid worker in 2018 (AP) Expand

Close

Silvia Romano was snatched while volunteering as an aid worker in 2018 (AP)

Silvia Romano was snatched while volunteering as an aid worker in 2018 (AP)

Silvia Romano was snatched while volunteering as an aid worker in 2018 (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

An Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte welcomed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading centre of Chakama.

Mr Conte tweeted thanks to the foreign intelligence services and said: “Silvia, we’re waiting for you in Italy!”

Italian news media reported that the young woman ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to Islamic extremists.

Al-Shabab militants have been blamed for a series of kidnappings of foreigners along Kenya’s coast.

PA Media