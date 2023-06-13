It was thrilling to be honoured with knighthood at Palace – Sir Ian Rankin

Sir Ian Rankin, creator of Detective Inspector John Rebus and winner of several national and international awards, was knighted for services to literature and charity during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

By Catherine Wylie, PA

Crime writer Sir Ian Rankin said it was “absolutely thrilling” to be honoured with a knighthood at Buckingham Palace.

Latest NewsMore