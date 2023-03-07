The late Damien Conlon (left) from Sligo with his brother, John.

The partner of a Sligo man who was allegedly shot dead by her own father has spoken of her heartache at his death.

Damien Conlon (38), who grew up in the Fort Hill area of Sligo, was fatally shot near his home in New South Wales last month.

Luke Simon (57) – the father of Damien’s devoted girlfriend Linda – was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

Linda has now revealed she is planning to fly back to Ireland for Damien's funeral and has thanked his family for their support.

Damien and Linda were engaged and had been planning to marry later this year.

The couple shared two children together, Mason (2) and 11-month-old Elias, and Damien had also taken on stepfather role to Linda's sons from her previous relationship, Brodie and Joseph.

Linda told the Daily Mail in Australia that Damien was a brilliant father.

“He always enjoyed showing the children woodwork, he was avid lover of motorbikes, it was just... these are the things we just miss,” she said.

"It really is so tough.

"But his family have been fantastic support for us, absolutely fantastic,' she said.

Damien grew up in the Fort Hill area of Sligo and came from a close-knit and highly regarded family who live in Strandhill.

He had worked in construction since he moved to Australia 12 years ago and became an Australian citizen in 2021.

Linda said she is now hoping to raise enough money to bring Damien's ashes home to Co. Sligo in time for Paddy’s Day.

On March 4, Linda posted a message on the page to thank people for their support.

Expand Close The late Mr Damien Conlon from Sligo. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The late Mr Damien Conlon from Sligo.

She wrote: "From the bottom of my heart I want to thank all that have donated so far.

“The next step on the journey to our new normal is to take myself, Damien and our boys back to Ireland to allow the family and friends in Ireland to put Damien to rest and gain closure. Any and all help to get us to Ireland is deeply appreciated.”

Luke Simon (57) was charged with Mr Conlon’s murder at his home in the village of Oberton.

He appeared in court in the nearby town of Bathurst last week and was remanded in custody for seven weeks.

The court heard there were health concerns about the accused’s condition, but he was refused bail and is due back in court on April 5.

Last month, Damien’s brother John told The Sligo Champion the devastated family are trying to come to terms with the loss of their beloved son and brother.

“It was a terrible shock to all our family, and it really didn’t hit me until about two days after.

Expand Close The late Damien Conlon (left) from Sligo with his brother, John. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The late Damien Conlon (left) from Sligo with his brother, John.

“And the fact that he was so far away makes it even harder to deal with.

“He was a real character and was great at winding people in a good-natured way.

“From a very young age, he was very interested in carpentry, and he started out when he was sixteen and he was also into cars as well.

“Like myself he was very much into cars especially old sports cars.

“He left to go to Australia in 2011 and that was a big wrench for the family as we are all very close.

“But he was determined to go to Australia as that was his dream."

To donate to GoFundMe Page please click here.