It looked like Armageddon – Deadly blasts destroy homes in Boston

A series of gas explosions an official described as “Armageddon” has killed a teenager, injured at least 10 other people and ignited fires in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston.

Authorities said Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, died after a chimney toppled by an exploding house crashed into his car. He was rushed to a Boston hospital but pronounced dead there in the evening.

Massachusetts State Police urged all residents with homes serviced by Columbia Gas in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover to evacuate, snarling traffic and causing widespread confusion as residents and local officials struggled to understand what was happening.

Flames consume a home in Lawrence, a suburb of Boston (WCVB via AP)

“It looked like Armageddon, it really did,” Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told reporters.

“There were billows of smoke coming from Lawrence behind me. I could see pillars of smoke in front of me from the town of Andover.”

If you have natural gas please do not return to your home. We are working with Columbia Gas to identify the specific areas at risk so that other residents can return home — Andrew Maylor (@Town_Mgr_Maylor) September 14, 2018

Governor Charlie Baker said state and local authorities are investigating but that it could take days or weeks before they turn up answers.

“This is still very much an active scene,” he said.

“There will be plenty of time later tonight, tomorrow morning and into the next day to do some of the work around determining exactly what happened and why.”

Power company will be shutting OFF power to all of #Lawrence, #NorthAndover, and #Andover to assist in the #Gas situation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Hours after the explosions, the utility’s parent company issued a brief statement saying its crews were still performing safety checks in the area.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident,” Indiana-based NiSource said in a statement.

“The first priority for our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community.”

Mr Baker previously said authorities had not heard directly from Columbia Gas, but later called the company’s response “adequate”.

By late Thursday, all of the fires had been doused but many areas remained silent and dark after residents fled and after power companies cut electricity to prevent further fires.

Schools in all three communities were cancelled for Friday, and some schools were being used as shelters for residents.

Lawrence resident Bruce Razin was among the evacuees standing outside the Colonial Heights neighbourhood near the city’s high school trying to decide what to do next late Thursday.

Officials had cut power in the area and the streets were pitch black, save for emergency vehicle lights.

People cover their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire in Lawrence (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

Mr Razin said he arrived just as residents were being evacuated, and immediately saw the house two doors down was levelled from an explosion.

“I couldn’t imagine if that was my house,” said Mr Razin, who purchased his home nearly two years ago. “It’s total destruction. I’d be completely devastated.”

In Lawrence, a man whose neighbourhood was among dozens that erupted in fire says he ran into his basement to find that the room was glowing.

Resident Ra Nam said he was in his yard when the smoke detector in his basement went off around 4.30pm local time on Thursday.

When he ran downstairs and saw the boiler on fire, he quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put it out.

Minutes later, Mr Nam said he heard a loud boom from his neighbour’s house and the ground shook.

Mr Nam said a woman and two children had made it out of the house but the basement was on fire.

Crews work on a fire in Lawrence (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

Lawrence General Hospital said it was treating 10 victims, including at least one in critical condition.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency blamed the fires on gas lines that had become over-pressurised but said investigators were still examining what happened.

Columbia had announced earlier on Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighbourhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions happened.

It was not clear whether work was happening there on Thursday, and a spokeswoman did not return calls.

Reached by phone, some local officials described scenes of panic as residents rushed to evacuate, many wondering if their homes would be next to erupt in flames.

In North Andover, town selectman Phil Decologero said his entire neighbourhood had gathered in the street, afraid to enter their homes. Just a few streets down, he said, homes were burning.

“It’s definitely a scary situation at the moment,” he said. “It’s pretty severe.”

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Aerial footage of the area showed some homes that appeared to be torn apart by blasts. At one, the upper portion of a brick chimney crushed a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Soon after the first fires, Lawrence City Councillor Marc Laplante was warning residents in the Colonial Heights neighbourhood to evacuate but said traffic had become a problem.

“People need to get out of this area safely,” he said at the time. “It’s really difficult because the traffic right now is horrendous.”

Joseph Solomon, the police chief in nearby Methuen, said 20 to 25 homes were on fire in Lawrence when he responded to help. He said there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky”.

The three communities house more than 146,000 residents about 26 miles north of Boston, near the New Hampshire border.

“Lawrence is a very resilient community. We’re going to get through this together,” Mayor Dan Rivera told reporters as emergency lights illuminated smoke in the night sky nearby.

Press Association