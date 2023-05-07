‘It lifts your heart’ – Coronation Big Lunch organisers hail community spirit

A Big Lunch organiser and some newspapers from the last coronation brought along by a resident (Lyn Bugler and Nick Pritchard/PA)

By Max McLean and Katie Dickinson, PA

Coronation Big Lunch organisers and guests have hailed the community spirit fostered on Sunday, with one describing such get togethers as “essential”.